Student-led organization is "IMPACT"ing the community

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A student-led organization is providing meals to La Crosse County residents who are homebound.

IMPACT is an Aquinas community service organization where students work the fields at the Kane Street Community Garden.

After planting, weeding, and harvesting the students distribute vegetables to those needing assistance.

"We think the Kane street gardens have a really great mission to serve the lower-income people in our community," says IMPACT Core Co-Leader, Taylor Fox.

Throughout the summer, IMPACT will deliver meals through the Elderly Nutrition Program of La Crosse County, since the program began, students have delivered over 27,000 meals to the homebound.

Kayla Bahr, also an IMPACT Core Co-Leader says, "Each year it's a lot of fun, we love working in the gardens, and it's very easy to see the benefits of working here, which is another main reason why we like it so much."

Later this summer students will also visit residents at an assisted living home.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.