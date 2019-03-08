Student celebrate National School Breakfast Week in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Elementary students in La Crosse are starting their engines with breakfast.

Three local race car drivers joined students at Hamilton Elementary Thursday morning.

The visit comes as part of National School Breakfast week.

Eating a school breakfast helps boost grades and improves classroom behavior, according to the School Nutrition Association.

It's a morning boost that is noticed by more than just teachers.

"Everybody in our school, they always, like everybody they get wild when they come in, but once they sit down, they're like more calm," said Hamilton Elementary 4th grader Morgan Erin Northey-Kreibich.

More than 14 million students are served as part of school breakfasts across the country each day.



