Stretch of Winona County Road 17 closing for construction
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona County Road 17/Pleasant Valley Road outside of Winona is closed for construction as of Monday morning.
The road will be closed from County Road 15 to Cowboy Lane for about four to six weeks depending on the weather, according to the department.
Contruction will include culvert replacements and repairs and guardrail replacement.
Access will be available for local residents, but only in one direction.
The departments says motorists should remember to obey all traffic signs, slow down in work zones, and watch for workers, equipment, and changing road conditions.
The Winona County Highway Department says there will also be repavement projects on the road and County Roads 9, 12 and 15 that will take place at a later time. The department does not expect the repavement to require road closures.
