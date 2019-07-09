Stretch of Broadview Place closed to traffic this week

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A road on the Southside of La Crosse will be closed to traffic this week.

Beginning on Tuesday, Broadview Place, from 33rd Street South to 29th Court will be closed to through-traffic.

Depending on weather, the street is expected to open back up on Friday, but the road closure will continue through the duration of the project.

