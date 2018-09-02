Streets closed downtown for Open Streets La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Some streets downtown will be closed Sunday for the second annual Open Streets La Crosse event.

The intersection of Seventh Street/Highway 16 and Main Street will be closed to thru traffic. This area will be closed until 6:00 p.m. There will be a detour that uses Third Street and Fourth Street.

Parts of Main Street, Fifth Street and King Street between Cameron Park and Burns Park will also be closed to thru traffic. These areas will be closed until 5:00 p.m.

The closed streets will create an area for people to bike, walk, skate, dance, or otherwise enjoy during Open Streets La Crosse.

For more information you can visit http://www.bfw.org/rides/open-streets-la-crosse/.