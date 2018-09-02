Streets closed downtown for Open Streets La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Some streets downtown will be closed Sunday for the second annual Open Streets La Crosse event.
The intersection of Seventh Street/Highway 16 and Main Street will be closed to thru traffic. This area will be closed until 6:00 p.m. There will be a detour that uses Third Street and Fourth Street.
Parts of Main Street, Fifth Street and King Street between Cameron Park and Burns Park will also be closed to thru traffic. These areas will be closed until 5:00 p.m.
The closed streets will create an area for people to bike, walk, skate, dance, or otherwise enjoy during Open Streets La Crosse.
For more information you can visit http://www.bfw.org/rides/open-streets-la-crosse/.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Streets closed downtown for Open Streets La Crosse
- Prison officer sentenced for sexually assaulting inmates
- Some homeowners may have flooding damage covered by insurance
- La Farge Woman loses everything from flooding
- Hunger Task Force of La Crosse helping to feed those impacted by flooding
- La Crosse County raising awareness for drug overdoses, wants to eliminate stigma of addiction
- Move-in day at Western brings new students to their new homes
- 2nd French Island Is Going to the Dogs event goes to the dogs too
- In The Knowledge Open rights answers lose points for your team
- Local artist celebrates his 90th birthday giving back to the area he helped shape