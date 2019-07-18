Street maintenance begins on La Crosse's northside
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Street maintenance begins Monday, July 22, on the north side of La Crosse.
Street crews will begin posting temporary "No Parking" signs next Monday. As the streets are completed, the signs will be removed. The project is expected to take two weeks.
Delays should be minimal, officials said.
A complete list of the streets to be repaired/maintained is below:
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- WKBT's Lisa Klein says goodbye
- Unmanned aerial system crashes at Volk Field
- Public criticism of judges front and center at criminal justice meeting
- UPDATE: Onalaska man's death ruled an accident
- Crash on Hwy. 61 in Winona Co. sends at least two to hospital
- Complaints: CenturyLink failed to respond to cable marking
- Bond set at $250,000 in deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting
- Feds: Man charged with killing 3 had been deported twice
- La Crosse parks officials considering beach security to reduce littering and vandalism
- Eau Claire police shut down 2 massage parlors, possible human trafficking