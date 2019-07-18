Street maintenance begins on La Crosse's northside

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Street maintenance begins Monday, July 22, on the north side of La Crosse.

Street crews will begin posting temporary "No Parking" signs next Monday. As the streets are completed, the signs will be removed. The project is expected to take two weeks.

Delays should be minimal, officials said.

A complete list of the streets to be repaired/maintained is below:

Northside La Crosse streets to be repaired

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.