Street maintenance begins on La Crosse's northside

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Street maintenance begins Monday, July 22, on the north side of La Crosse.

Street crews will begin posting temporary "No Parking" signs next Monday. As the streets are completed, the signs will be removed. The project is expected to take two weeks.

Delays should be minimal, officials said.

A complete list of the streets to be repaired/maintained is below:

 

