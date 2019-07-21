Storms don't stop Trempealeau County Fair fun

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) - The Trempealeau County Fair wrapped up early Sunday evening at the fairgrounds in Galesville.

The area was hit hard by Saturday's storms, and the fairground had to be evacuated twice due to severe storm warnings.

The weather was nicer on Sunday, and fairgoers could enjoy a horse show, a cat show, a church service and an event for young kids to try out showing animals. There was also bingo, award presentations and, of course, carnival rides.

Kellen Nelson, the vice president of the Trempealeau Agricultural Society, said this year's attendance might be a little below average, but good fortune after the storms could turn things around.

"The fairgrounds faired remarkably well: no trees down. . . . I think the Sheriff's Department had an awning get damaged. We're pretty lucky," said Nelson.

Nelson said there were also no reported injuries at the fairgrounds from the storms.

