Stevens Point plant laying off a third of its workforce
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A major employer in Stevens Point will cut its workforce by at least a third in the coming two years.
The Donaldson Co. manufacturing plant laid off 29 hourly employees and six salaried workers this week. Spokesman Beck Cahn tells the Stevens Point Journal that it will reduce its workforce by an additional 150 to 200 employees through the next two years.
The company employs about 550 people at the plant, which manufactures hydraulic, lube and fuel filters for customers in engine and industrial hydraulics industries. After it finishes restructuring, the plant will employ between 250 and 300 people.
Donaldson operates 140 facilities in 40 countries. Cahn says it's in the process of conducting a company-wide restructuring.
