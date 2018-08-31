Steppin' Out in Pink registration deadline coming soon
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The early registration deadline for Steppin' Out in Pink is Monday, September 3.
Gundersen Medical Foundation's 13th annual event is Saturday, September 8 beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Gundersen's La Crosse Campus Walking Trail.
The event offers a 2.5 or 4.5-mile walk, music, entertainment, kids' activities and local shopping vendors.
Early registration is $20 and can be completed here. After September 3, registration costs $25.
Steppin' Out in Pink has brought in nearly $4.8 million to fund breast cancer research initiatives at Gundersen Medical Foundation, and support breast cancer patients and survivors.
The 2018 honorary chairwomen of Steppin' Out in Pink are breast cancer survivors and friends Jamie Dahl and Julie Nordeen.
