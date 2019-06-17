Steamboat Days Grande Parade keeps river city tradition alive

WINONA, Min. (WBKT) - The river-side city of Winona celebrated its history as a destination for steam-powered boats on Sunday.

The Steamboat Days Grande Parade marched down East Broadway St. in Winona.

Organizers say about 110 units marched in the parade and competed to get the top prize from parade judges.

The chairman of the parade's judges, Tom Slaggie, said the tradition of celebrating the parade has been passed down through the generations, which makes it a great way to spend Father's Day.

"It's a great way for the fathers to enjoy their sons and daughters and grandchildren," said Slaggie.

There were refreshments and entertainment all night long at Levee Park, including a fireworks show over the river at 10:00 p.m.

