State raising oft-flooded stretch of I-29 in western Iowa

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 07:37 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:33 AM CDT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - The state is raising an oft-flooded stretch of roadway just north of Council Bluffs to help keep Interstate 29 traffic moving when floodwater threatens.

The Iowa Transportation Department says lanes in the lowest I-29 section will be raised about 2 feet (0.6 meters) and northbound lanes between the Honey Creek and Loveland exits will be raised about a foot (0.3 meters).

A crossover between the exits is being added to give officials the option of running two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

The area has had repeated closures because of Missouri River flooding.
The more than $3 million project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.
 

