State raising oft-flooded stretch of I-29 in western Iowa
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - The state is raising an oft-flooded stretch of roadway just north of Council Bluffs to help keep Interstate 29 traffic moving when floodwater threatens.
The Iowa Transportation Department says lanes in the lowest I-29 section will be raised about 2 feet (0.6 meters) and northbound lanes between the Honey Creek and Loveland exits will be raised about a foot (0.3 meters).
A crossover between the exits is being added to give officials the option of running two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.
The area has had repeated closures because of Missouri River flooding.
The more than $3 million project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- UW System president to retire
- Authorities investigating Crawford County shooting
- Holmen hunter shoots bear acting strangely
- Long-time Vermont battery producer moving to Wisconsin
- Six-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver
- Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him
- Sheriff's deputy burned in crash that killed girl
- Judge declares mistrial in Janesville murder case
- Winter Farmers Market starts next weekend
- 'BOO-seum' opens at Children's Museum of La Crosse