State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is declaring a statewide State of Emergency following severe storms.
Downed trees and power lines have caused widespread power outages. Some streets continue to be closed because of water and debris over the roadway.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said 16 roads and highways continued to be closed Sunday night. Some of the roads were washed out or impassible.
"I know many people, especially in northern and central Wisconsin, have been impacted by the strong storms and power outages," said Gov. Evers, in a statement. "The first responders and utilities have been doing a great job, working non-stop since the storms hit. I want to make sure all state resources are available to help get the power back on and debris removed."
The declaration will help state agencies to provide assistance, and the National Guard could be activated to assist local authorities.
The full declaration can be found here.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- On Your Side 7/21/19 - Identity Theft
- Organization holds safety course to prepare canoers, kayakers for the water
- People of all abilities go fishing as part of No Limits: Ability Awareness Week
- Minnesota Community has new accessible playground thanks to local alumni
- La Crosse Airport event is turning back the propellers of time
Latest News
- La Crosse Airport event is turning back the propellers of time
- State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin
- Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties
- Organization holds safety course to prepare canoers, kayakers for the water
- Wisconsin abbey names 22 priests accused of sexual abuse
- Sen. Baldwin is part of bipartisan effort to build more resilient roads
- Truckers pay touching tribute to Holmen man during his funeral
- Legion Baseball Regionals: Holmen advances to Class AA final
- 11 rural Wisconsin hospitals stopped delivering babies
- Doctors: Wisconsin e-cigarette tax not high enough to deter kids