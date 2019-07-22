State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is declaring a statewide State of Emergency following severe storms.

Downed trees and power lines have caused widespread power outages. Some streets continue to be closed because of water and debris over the roadway.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said 16 roads and highways continued to be closed Sunday night. Some of the roads were washed out or impassible.

"I know many people, especially in northern and central Wisconsin, have been impacted by the strong storms and power outages," said Gov. Evers, in a statement. "The first responders and utilities have been doing a great job, working non-stop since the storms hit. I want to make sure all state resources are available to help get the power back on and debris removed."

The declaration will help state agencies to provide assistance, and the National Guard could be activated to assist local authorities.

The full declaration can be found here.

