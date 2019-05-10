Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday benefiting area food pantries

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Stamp Out Hunger food drive takes place Saturday throughout the United States, including La Crosse.

That's when letter carriers collect food donations along their routes to help supply local pantries.

Unlike previous years, no stamp out hunger bags are being provided.

One program that receives donations from the drive says they rely on the help.

"It is important and I encourage people to help out, because some day it might us who needs that assistance and helping is good," said Ann Kappauf, executive director of New Horizons.

Donations can be placed in any appropriate bag or container and placed next to your mailbox Saturday morning.



