Stamp donation adds new resource for La Crosse Public Library
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Kids have their chance to put their stamp on a new creative project at the La Crosse Public Library.
The library's main branch received a gift of rubber stamp sets.
The donation was made by the former owner of Stamp 'n Hand in time for National Craft Month.
The stamp sets can be checked out from the library.
Library staff say this is another resource for the community.
"You can do a birthday card, if you need to do a sympathy card, if you need to do a baby card, a baby announcement, quick treat thing for easter, we got you covered," said Kathy Kabat, Adult Services Librarian at the La Crosse Public Library.
The library will also host an Adult Craft program on Thursday's during March.
More information is available about the adult craft programs on the library's website, LaCrosseLibrary.org.
