Staffing shortage at Salvation Army leads to temporary changes in meal offerings
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - On Sundays at the Salvation Army in La Crosse, lunch and dinner will not be available to the public and will only be served to those staying at the emergency shelter due to a staffing shortage.
Breakfast will still be served to residents and non-residents on Sundays as part of morning worship services.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will still be available to the public during the rest of the week.
The Salvation Army says once it is fully staffed it will resume serving the public three meals a day, seven days a week.
