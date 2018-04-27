Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Some people are taking a advantage of the spring-like weather and getting a jump start on their gardens.

The third annual square-foot-gardening-kit sale was held in La Crosse Thursday.

Mayo Clinic, WisCorps and Purple Cow Organics are selling supplies to build a four-foot-by-four-foot garden in your backyard. Kits include a predrilled garden frame, hardware, a rope grid system, a how to guide and 8 cubic feet of soil.

Kits are available up to April 29th at the Wiscorp building at Myrick Park.