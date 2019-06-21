Springbrook Park to potentially to be named after neighbor

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Springbrook Park in Southside La Crosse could be receiving a new name.

The Board of Park Commissioners plan to discuss naming the park after longtime neighbor to the park, Lee Allen, passed away on May 11th from cancer.

Lee Allen was the President of the La Crosse Neighborhood Association and in the last four years, city officials say he put a lot of time and effort into making improvements to Springbrook Park.

He did this through talking to city officials and raising funds throughout the La Crosse Community on his own.

"He would be very very humbled to know that they're considering renaming the park after him and I am very honored because he worked for 3 long years putting this all together and designing, and he would have loved to be here to hear the children's laughter," explained Janet Allen, Lee Allen's Partner.

The Park Commission says they want to rename the park, so they can continue to tell the story of Lee Allen.

