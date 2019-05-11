Spring animals on the move!

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - With warmer weather here, animals are shedding their winter patterns and looking to give birth or relocate.

You'll be seeing plenty of deer, nesting ducks, and even bears.

Wildlife Biologists say if you want to keep bears away from your property, make sure you move any easily accessed food sources - such as birdfeeders or trash bins.

There is no particular place in La Crosse that is dangerous for folks to roam but experts say, if you see wild baby animals, just because they're alone does not that the mother isn't nearby.

If you're concerned about the animals, take a picture, give them some space, and consult a professional.

