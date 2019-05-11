Spring animals on the move!
Warm weather brings 'animal babies season'
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - With warmer weather here, animals are shedding their winter patterns and looking to give birth or relocate.
You'll be seeing plenty of deer, nesting ducks, and even bears.
Wildlife Biologists say if you want to keep bears away from your property, make sure you move any easily accessed food sources - such as birdfeeders or trash bins.
There is no particular place in La Crosse that is dangerous for folks to roam but experts say, if you see wild baby animals, just because they're alone does not that the mother isn't nearby.
If you're concerned about the animals, take a picture, give them some space, and consult a professional.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- World's largest leadership event comes to La Crosse
- La Crosse Fire Department hopes to renovate old stations with Five Year Plan
- Minneapolis architecture firm to host second round of public input meetings
- Mayo Clinic Health System recognizing exceptional nurses during National Nurses Week
- La Crosse leaders examine development of Washburn neighborhood
Latest News
- Tomah turns blue to honor 3-year-old victim of alleged child abuse
- 5th farmer pleads guilty in massive organic grain fraud case
- Man sentenced for killing girlfriend, dumping body in pond
- La Crosse Fire Department hopes to renovate old stations with Five Year Plan
- Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday benefiting area food pantries
- Slow No Wake rules remain in effect on Mississippi River in La Crosse County
- Applications for assistance needed for ReNEW La Crosse effort
- Pop-up shop grant helps new business launch in Bangor
- Downtown Onalaska Death Investigation
- Spring animals on the move!