Spots still open for Summer Camps at UW-La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Summer educational opportunities for 6th through 10th grade students are now underway at UW-La Crosse.
UWL hosted the first day of Art Adventures Camp Monday.
Students are exposed to a range of artistic practices.
Additional camps throughout the summer will teach kids about science, cooking and the environment.
The hope is to open door for the future.
"I think they're responding pretty well, also especially in the science building when they're up in our new science labs, I think there is so much excitement being there and seeing all of the new things, maybe sometimes for the first time," said Milandrie Wakim, UW-La Crosse outreach program manager.
Information about Summer Camps at UW-La Crosse is available at the summer camp program's website.
