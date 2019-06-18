Spot repairs scheduled for 3rd Street North, La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Southbound traffic on 3rd Street North, from Badger to State Streets, La Crosse, will be reduced to one lane for spot repairs beginning June 19.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, traffic will be shifted to the right lane while repairs are made in the left lane.

The La Crosse Streets Department confirms that travelers may experience delays.

The temporary closures will remain in place for the duration of the project. All lanes are expected to be reopened by Friday, June 21, depending on the weather conditions.

