Spooked horse causes Amish buggy to crash
Semi pulls out in front of buggy
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKBT) - A semi spooked a horse pulling an Amish buggy causing it to overturn in Richland County Friday morning.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department Dispatch received a 911 call at 8:52 a.m. today reporting a crash involving a semi and an Amish buggy with injuries.
Deputies discovered there was not a crash between the semi and buggy. An Amish family was traveling on the shoulder of Highway 14 when a semi pulled on to the road from a gravel drive ahead of the buggy. The horse pulling the buggy spooked and ran into the ditch causing the buggy to overturn.
Two adults and three children were in the buggy at the time of the incident. Two juveniles suffered minor injuries, were treated at the scene by Viola EMS and released.
Assisting the Richland County Sheriff's Department were the Viola EMS and Richland Center Fire Department.
