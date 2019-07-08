Spike in heroin overdoses continues cause concern for La Crosse County medical examiner

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Concerns are still being raised about a possible potent batch of heroin in our area.

The La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office issued a warning to county residents about reports of heroin laced with other drugs.

Eight of those overdoses were in La Crosse County were linked to the heroin from Wednesday to Saturday last week and several more in surrounding counties.

"Haven't really seen a surge like this before, I mean we see some, we have a couple. But when we see an influence of so many we like to get a warning out there and say 'Hey, we think there's some bad stuff on the street," said Tim Candahl, La Crosse County medical examiner.

Only 4 overdose deaths have been confirmed in La Crosse County so far in 2019, down from 25 during all of 2018.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.