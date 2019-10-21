Sparta man arrested for allegedly assaulting teens at Boys & Girls Club haunted house

A Sparta man was arrested on suspicion that he assaulted volunteers at a Boys & Girls Club haunted house. Irwin Q. Dykes, 23, was arrested on charges of child abuse, intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct and drug-related offenses.

The Sparta Police Department says it responded to the House of Shadows at 501 Osborne Drive on Friday at 10:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male assaulting volunteers.

Dykes is accused of punching a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old volunteer. Both were injured during the incident, according to the police department.

Prior to entering the haunted house, witnesses heard Dykes stating he was going to punch some of the workers who scare people. Another witness reportedly heard Dykes talking outside afterward, telling others he had punched the volunteers.

The suspect had left prior to authorities' arrival; however, witnesses provided a detailed description. Another officer spotted the suspect's vehicle on the city's west side. The suspect, identified as Dykes, was a passenger in the car.

Both drugs and alcohol were found inside the vehicle. Dykes is believed to have been under the influence at the time of the incident.

Dykes denied hitting anyone, allegedly challenging the investigating officer to “prove it." He was booked into the Monroe County Jail.

According to court documents, Dykes pled guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia in February.

