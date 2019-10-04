Sparta High School student uses Rubik's Cubes to create portrait of Anne Frank

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Rubik's cube has been puzzling people since its debut in 1974. Most people would try to solve it by getting one color on each side, but that's not what an area high school student did

Sparta High School student Johnathan Pipkin had only picked up a Rubik's Cube a few times before. But when he spotted the puzzle in his school's library, he learned an impressive skill and a little history along the way.

Twist after twist, front to back, the high school freshman turns the Rubik's Cube inside the school's library. In the past, he's cracked the code with the help of an uncle.

"I was learning how to solve it, the different algorithms to each piece," said Pipkin.

But this time, his focus was on one side.

"You always have to look for the center first," Pipkin said explains as he turned the pieces.

Make the two corners blue, one red then orange. This part of the puzzle is done.

"When you're putting all these different pieces together, it doesn't look like anything at first," Pipkin said.

It would be hard enough if Johnathan was trying to solve just one Rubik's Cube. But what he had in mind called for many more.

"I thought it would be pretty neat to do this," Pipkin said.

Using diagrams of what each one should look like, Jonathan used 100 Rubik's Cubes to make a familiar face.

"I didn't know too much about Anne Frank before coming in here," Pipkin said.

Anne Frank wrote in her diary about living her life in hiding from the Nazis. She later died in a concentration camp. Her diary was published in 1947 after her death, and was eventually translated into 70 languages.

"Since building it, I've done research about her, just to see why she would be a picture to select," Pipkin said.

He found the diagrams in the library's Makerspace.

"Well, Makerspace is someplace where you have things that kids can do to make or create, something to learn, something new," said Cheri Zahasky, director for the library media center at Sparta High School.

Last year, Zahasky purchased a kit from YouCANDoTheCube.com. It came with 100 Rubik's Cubes, which can be used to create mosaic from templates or personalized designs.

"So you can see Anne Frank is one of the top ones," Zahasky said, as she pointed to the online download.

The website has detailed diagrams of different mosaics people can make. Zahasky printed of a few of the 100 cube designs. She didn't know why Pipkin had picked the one he did until now.

"I was surprised. I hadn't really talked to him about why he chose Anne Frank," Zahasky said.

Through perhaps unusual means, Johnathan learned the story behind the image.

"She's gone through a lot of stuff. She's gone through day-by-day fear, stuff that I couldn't even imagine," Pipkin said.

That response is exactly what Zahasky had hoped for all along.

"The premise of the Makerspace is that you're learning something new, Zahasky said.

Pipkin said he managed to put the entire piece together in just three hours over three days. While the website can give more detailed directions, he said he just looked at the photos and was able to figure it out using the algorithms he memorized. By the end, he got quicker at picking up just how to make each side.

