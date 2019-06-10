Sparta celebrates Butterfest Parade
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Butterfest Parade filled Sparta streets with bands, dancers and more.
The annual parade went north through downtown and ended at the fest grounds in Memorial Park.
Organizers say thousands of Butterfest fans come to see area organizations, car collectors, horse teams and other festivals go by.
The parade also collects food and personal items for Sparta food pantries.
