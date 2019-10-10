Southside Senior Citizen Center for sale, group considers where to go next

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's Southside Senior Center is up for sale, though its next permanent location still remains uncertain. The city is hoping a developer will bring new life to the historic space. Meanwhile, those who cherished the center are wondering where they'll be headed to next.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, starting at 12:45 p.m., Jim Wiffler and his friends can be found playing cards at American Legion Post 52. They used to gather around a table at the Southside Senior Citizen Center.

"It was much easier to do it there than some of these other places that we looked to," said Wiffler, treasurer for the Southside Senior Citizens Association.

The city had originally offered to move the group to the Southside Neighborhood Center earlier this summer. However, the Senior Citizen Association notified city officials earlier this week that it would instead meet at the Legion for the foreseeable future.

The property was converted to a senior center in 1967. With their own kitchen and plenty of room, it was ideal for all sorts of uses, including games, parties and more.

But there's been back and forth on what to do for the Denton Street property for years because of the cost to make repairs. A 2012 estimate put the cost of repairs from $221,200 to $256,200.

"I think there's still a future for that building, although we need to go to some other facility," Wiffler said.

There had been talks about expanding the Southside library branch to house the center, but that's on pause.

"It didn't make a whole lot of sense to build this brand-new facility without taking consideration of the north side seniors," said Caroline Gregerson, community development administrator for the city of La Crosse.

During a public meeting in September, Mayor Tim Kabat said the cost to repair the Northside senior center would cost about $1.5 million.

"Our struggle is with buildings -- aging buildings -- and trying to figure out ...do we reinvest here or do we take those dollars and maybe look at a newer facility or some other option?" Kabat said after the meeting.

The Denton Street plot was recently rezoned to allow mixed-use of the space. For just $300, plus what it would take to repair the building, someone could overhaul the property while preserving its historic roots as a horse-drawn fire station.

"This was one of the last fire stations that actually had a barn with it and horses were stabled here," Gregerson said.

Wiffler said he would like to see the building repurposed and suggested it be used for apartments. While he doesn't know where his group will go to next, he is grateful to the city for its past help maintaining the centers.

"The people have been, I think, very lucky to have pretty nice places to spend some time and now we have to do some changing and hopefully, we can keep doing that sort of thing in the future," Wiffler said.

Letters of interest for buying the property are due to the city by Dec. 8th. There will be a public meeting to consider the proposals. Officials said they have had a lot of interest but are still looking for more proposals for commercial or residential projects.

