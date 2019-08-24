News

SOUP raises nearly $2,000 at Cameron Park Farmers Market

One pitch takes home the money

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse SOUP stopped at the Cameron Park Farmers Market on Friday afternoon.

People could donate, grab a cup of soup, and listen to four different groups pitch their ideas on how to make our community better.

The public was able to ask questions and vote for their favorite presentation. At the end of the night, the winner gets to walk away with all funds raised that evening.

The winning pitch tonight, taking home just shy of $2,000, was the Promoting Healthy Equity One Haircut at a Time project, which gives black youth access to haircuts and skincare products.

 

