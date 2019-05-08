Soldiers Grove business receives state grant
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Soldiers Grove business received a Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant recently.
The grant program was created to support local producers and strengthen Wisconsin's food industries.
Driftless Brewing Company of Soldiers Grove will use the grant to develop marketing and assist in distribution efforts for their newly expanded brewery and taproom.
Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) released the following statement after the grant announcement, "I always enjoy seeing the growth of small businesses in our communities and the innovative entrepreneurs that turn their dreams into a reality. In 2014, I wrote a letter of recommendation for their very first expansion in the Soldiers Grove solar town village and it has been a true joy to watch them grow and expand their operations. Through their growth, they have been able to collaborate with local and regional farms to locally source many of their ingredients. Over the past few years Driftless Brewing has grown into a popular destination for bringing locals and visitors together to enjoy a nice cold craft beer. By investing in our local entrepreneurs and supporting small business development, we can expand economic opportunities and strengthen communities here in western Wisconsin and across the state."
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection oversees the grant process.
