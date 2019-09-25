S.M.R.T. transportation expands routes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People who travel between La Crosse and Tomah will have more transportation options.

The Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit bus system has added a mid-day route between the two cities. The added service is in addition to existing morning and evening routes.

Additionally, the buses will be equipped with real-time information about bus locations, and stops.

Two new buses have also been added to the S.M.R.T. Fleet.

County administrators say this will improve all aspects of the regions bus service, especially for riders who commute to work.

La Crosse County Planner, Charlie Handy says, "About 60% of our riders are people who ride into work. So, what we're trying to do is really make sure that the S.M.R.T. Bus routes match with work schedules, with shifts."

By 2020, electric buses will be used on some routes in the Scenic Mississippi River Transit system.

