Smart thermostat program for Xcel Energy customers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - Xcel Energy is offering Wisconsin electric customers $25 annually for participating in an AC Rewards program.

AC Rewards is a new program that uses smart thermostats to help reduce peak electric demand. In addition to annual incentives, Xcel Energy electric customers with central air conditioning and an internet-connected wireless network (Wi-Fi) may qualify for product incentives up to $75 from Focus on Energy with a $45 match from Xcel Energy.

With AC Rewards, the customer allows Xcel Energy to make adjustments to their smart thermostat during hot summer days, when the demand for electricity is highest. The adjustments can help ease the strain on the electrical grid.

For more information, go to the AC Rewards page.

Cash incentives are available through Focus on Energy here.

