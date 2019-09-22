Small village hopes to raise big money to fight cancer during Sole Burner

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WKBT) - The 14th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner event was held in Chaseburg Village Park on Saturday.

People could win prizes throughout the day as well as enjoy live music, kids events and more.

The run-walk kicked off in the afternoon.

The track was lit with illuminated bags for a Luminaria ceremony celebrating people affected by cancer at 6:30 p.m.

Linda Degarmo, a co-chair for the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg, said the way the event touches survivors and patients is what makes this day her favorite day of the year.

"You'll look around and you'll see a family of, maybe, a newly diagnosed cancer patient, and someone that's a survivor is sitting with them—that has been a survivor for a while—talking with them and letting them know that cancer isn't a death sentence anymore. It's something that we can live with, and something that we're going to beat," said Degarmo.

The Luminaria Ceremony was followed by the event's closing ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers hope to raise $110,000 for the American Cancer Society by the end of October.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.