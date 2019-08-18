Small Minnesota city throws party with big cats

GOODVIEW, Minn. (WKBT) - The Goodview community in Winona County celebrated Goodview Days over the weekend.

Some events were held earlier in the week, but the main festivities started on Friday.

There was live music Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

White tigers were on display from Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday also had a softball tournament, karaoke and a fireworks show.

You can find more information at https://www.facebook.com/Goodview-Days-120886774668697/.



