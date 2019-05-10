Slow No Wake rules remain in effect on Mississippi River in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police are reminding boaters that 'slow no wake' rules remain in effect in La Crosse County.
The Mississippi River dropped below the 12 foot flood stage earlier this week.
But the slow no wake rule remains in effect at a river stage of 10 feet or above.
While the weather is warmer, boaters will still have a slow start to getting on the water.
"While we know our boating public is eager to get out there and start using this wonderful resource that we have, ultimately it is still a slow no wake out there until we get back down under ten feet," said La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh.
The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River is projected to be above 10 feet for at least the next week.
