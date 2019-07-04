Skyrockers are set to end La Crosse's Fourth of July with a bang

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As the Skyrockers set up for another Fourth of July show, everyone on the crew knows what part of the show they're responsible for.

"We have a lot of different team members that are working on different aspects of the show," said Marty Schmal, PR Director for the Skyrockers.

And the finale, belongs to Matt Carlson, a Skyrocker since 1992.

"Honestly, I don't know what else to do on the fourth."

The finale requires more than a firework per second to go off.

"Probably a good, at least 300 shells. They all go off in about two minutes."

Plenty of prep goes into a firework show, as Matt digs bunkers for the fireworks to be in.

"Use the ground to basically barricade us or absorb the shock, redirect anything that comes from the mortar."

But what has kept Matt digging holes and wiring fireworks for the Skyrockers for almost 30 years? The crowd across the river.

"It makes it all worth it there to put in all that effort not only the day of but days before and the day after."

"We enjoy watching Riverfest as much as Riverfest enjoys watching us," added Schmal.

After spending hours on the display, Matt can't fully see the show he worked to put on.

"We don't get to see much of the show from over here. We get a different perspective of the show so we actually don't see what the show looks like."

But he can hear how it's received, and that's all that matters.

"I enjoy the cheering of the crowd after the last shell goes off."

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.