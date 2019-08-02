UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol ID six people killed in crash on I-90 in Olmsted County

EYOTA, Minn. (WKBT) - Update: The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people who died in the crash on I-90 near Eyota, Minnesota.

Christopher Michael Peterson, 26-year-old man from Rochester; Ester Linda Peters, 47-year-old woman from Rochester; and Shayla Jean Peterson, 23-year-old woman from Paynesville, were in a 2005 Chrysler Sebring and died after it collided with a 2008 Ford Focus, according to State Patrol.

Sheila Eagle, 54-year-old woman from Waukesha; Tamara Lynn Eagle, 29-year-old woman from Waukesha; and Nyobee Eagle Richardson, 11-year-old girl from Waukesha, were in the Ford Focus and also died after the crash, according to State Patrol.

PREVIOUS: Six people are dead after an early morning crash on I-90 near Eyota, Minnesota. A preliminary investigation found a vehicle was headed the wrong way.

It was traveling eastbound when it struck another vehicle heading westbound near milepost 223, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The two vehicles involved were a 2005 Chrysler Sebring and 2008 Ford Focus. Three people were inside each vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to determine which vehicle was headed in the wrong direction

The Minnesota State Patrol said one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash. Troopers are reconstructing the crash to determine the direction and speed of each vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire Department assisted at the scene..

I-90 is back open in both directions.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.