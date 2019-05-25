Siren malfunction is fixed after Tornado was seen near Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DUE CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - According to Crawford County Emergency Management, a tornado was seen 11 miles outside of Prairie du Chien, but there was a delay in the siren warning system.

As a back-up response, sheriff and police crews went to area campgrounds to warn people, storm shelters were made available for campers and CodeRED alerts were sent to area cell phones and landlines.

"Due to a technical difficulty the sirens in Prairie du Chien did not sound. It took 15 minutes to fix the problem and the issue has been resolved and is not expected to be a problem in the future," said James Hackett, director of Crawford County Emergency Management.

