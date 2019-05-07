News

Silver Alert: Police looking for man last seen leaving Menomonie treatment facility

Posted: May 07, 2019 05:40 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 05:40 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued in Dunn County for 60-year-old David T. Twite.

He left a treatment center in Menomonie, Wisconsin on foot at approximately 4:30pm on Monday.

He stated he was going to a motel to cool off and has not returned. He was possibly sighted leaving a local Motel 6 Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Twite was last seen wearing a dark blue wind breaker jacket, light blue jeans, yellow brimmed baseball cap, and carrying a black Under Armour brand bag.

If you see David Twite call 911. If you have other information on his whereabouts, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars