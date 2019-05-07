Silver Alert: Police looking for man last seen leaving Menomonie treatment facility
MADISON, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued in Dunn County for 60-year-old David T. Twite.
He left a treatment center in Menomonie, Wisconsin on foot at approximately 4:30pm on Monday.
He stated he was going to a motel to cool off and has not returned. He was possibly sighted leaving a local Motel 6 Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Twite was last seen wearing a dark blue wind breaker jacket, light blue jeans, yellow brimmed baseball cap, and carrying a black Under Armour brand bag.
If you see David Twite call 911. If you have other information on his whereabouts, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.
