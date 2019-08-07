UPDATE SILVER ALERT: Police found 86-year-old Illinois woman

MILTON, Wis. (WKBT) - Police found the missing 86-year-old Illinois woman safe Wednesday afternoon.

Grace Koath was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from her residence in Algonquin, Illinois. She may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Koath is 5'2", weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes. She used a bank card at the Mini Mart in Milton Wednesday morning at 9:11 a.m. and asked the clerk for directions to Edgerton.

The Algonquin Police Department said she is driving a blue 2008 Saturn Vue with an Illinois license plate DU6218.

Contact law enforcement with information at 847-658-4531.

