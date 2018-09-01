News

Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

MAUSTON, Wis. (WKBT) - According to a Silver Alert report issued this morning, 70-year-old man Dennis Lee Schaitel walked away from a group home at 537 Fremont Street, Mauston, Wisconsin 53948. The report says he does not have any teeth and that he was last seen at 6:30 p.m. wearing shorts, a tank top, and sandals.

If you any information, please contact the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars