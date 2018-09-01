Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man

MAUSTON, Wis. (WKBT) - According to a Silver Alert report issued this morning, 70-year-old man Dennis Lee Schaitel walked away from a group home at 537 Fremont Street, Mauston, Wisconsin 53948. The report says he does not have any teeth and that he was last seen at 6:30 p.m. wearing shorts, a tank top, and sandals.

If you any information, please contact the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.