News

SILVER ALERT: Authorities issue statewide search for missing man

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 10:28 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 05:50 PM CDT

SILVER ALERT: Authorities issue statewide search for missing man

LISBON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 72-year-old man with a cognitive impairment from Lisbon.

David Stenzel was last seen at his residence at 11 p.m. Tuesday, August 6. Stenzel is 5' 6" tall, 172 pounds with brown eyes. He has ties to the Wisconsin Rapids area and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging pants and may be hitchhiking. 

Contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department with information at 262-548-7122.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars