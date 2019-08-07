SILVER ALERT: Authorities issue statewide search for missing man
LISBON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 72-year-old man with a cognitive impairment from Lisbon.
David Stenzel was last seen at his residence at 11 p.m. Tuesday, August 6. Stenzel is 5' 6" tall, 172 pounds with brown eyes. He has ties to the Wisconsin Rapids area and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging pants and may be hitchhiking.
Contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department with information at 262-548-7122.
