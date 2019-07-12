Shuttles offer more options to get to Country Boom

WEST SALEM Wis. (WKBT) - Thousands are attending Country Boom this weekend, and while some are staying the night, the amount of traffic in and out of country boom has lead to some parking rules this weekend.

There is no parking at Country Boom, if you want to find a place to park, you can get a weekend pass at a lot that's a little walk from the event.

You can also gain access to a shuttle bus that will carry country fans to and from the event. They run at varying schedules, with the most popular one being from Valley View Mall.

"It's an important event, and we want to help Country Boom be as big of a success as it can be so next time when it's around, it can be an even bigger event for the community," said John Lochner, Senior Manager of Terminal Operations for Goriteway.

If you have any other questions about the parking or the event, checkout countryboom.com before you head out.