Shooting victim dies a day after being hit in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police say the victim of a shooting has died a day after he was wounded.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation Sunday about 2 p.m. and found an adult male who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Police say the victim died at the hospital Monday morning.
The police department's homicide unit has opened an investigation.
