Sheriff's office: 3 dead after medical helicopter crashes in northern Wisconsin
HAZELHURST, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead after a medical helicopter crashed in northern Wisconsin.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office confirmed the three fatalities on Friday. Chief Deputy Dan Hess said the crash involved an Ascension Wisconsin Spirit helicopter, but he said he doesn't know if the three victims were all Ascension employees.
Hess says search and rescue crews reached the crash scene Friday. The helicopter was reported missing late Thursday night, and a search was launched. Crews say the helicopter was found in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.
A witness who drove search crews to the scene on an amphibious all-terrain vehicle says the chopper went down in a heavily wooded area with high ridges and some swamps.
Latest News
- Viterbo University and Western Technical College form engineering partnership
- Man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- Burn Ban in effect for Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard
- 17-year-old dies in southwestern Wisconsin cliff fall
- U.S. Senate hopeful visits La Crosse during campaign through all 72 counties
- Deadline nearing for Wisconsin farmers to apply to grow hemp
- La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments
- Aptiv's ‘Game On!' event raises money for local residents living with disabilities
- Final days of La Crosse's Tent City are being remembered with an art exhibit
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018