Sheriff's Office: Two arrested after leading authorities on chase in stolen vehicle

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Two people were arrested in Jackson County after authorities discovered the car they were traveling in was reported stolen.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle in the city of Black River Falls on Saturday at 4:26 a.m. Officials attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the area.

The chase reached 90 mph in the city and increased up to 130 mph on county highways, according to a press release. The vehicle crashed near Seils Road in the township of Komensky.

The driver, Jeremy M. Peters, 32, of Black River Falls, ran from the scene of the crash but was arrested after a brief chase. The passenger was identified as Theresa L. Hindsley, 39, of Black River Falls.

Jeremy Peters. Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Peters was a suspect in an armed robbery investigation by the Menominee Tribal Police Department stemming from the theft of the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of knowingly fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, operating after revocation of his driver's license, probation hold and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Theresa Hindsley . Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Hindsley was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as a passenger, resisting or obstructing an officer and on a Juneau County warrant.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted with the pursuit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Correction: A previous press release said the incident happened on Friday. This article has been updated to reflect that it happened on Saturday.

