Sheriff's Office to use social media to deter OWI arrests

JUNEAU, Wis. (WKBT) - A Wisconsin sheriff's department is trying a new strategy to crack down on impaired drivers by shaming them on social media.

After multiple fatal crashes in Dodge County this year, the Sheriff's Office will start posting information about those who drive under the influence. In a message on Facebook, the department said it hopes the posts will save lives.

"It is always our hope that we can gain voluntary compliance with the law, but if this choice is made, it will become a public choice," said the department in the statement.

The first driving while impaired offense is an ordinance violation, while the second and third are considered misdemeanors in Wisconsin. A fourth offense or more is considered a felony crime.

The move is part of other efforts to reduce the number of crashes in the county. The department said it has focused on speed, stop sign, seat belt and other enforcement initiatives.

Courtesy of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Courtesy of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

An example of what the post might look like. Credit: Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The final date for the policy to take effect has not yet been finalized but is expected to happen by Aug. 31.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reminds others that all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

