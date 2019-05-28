Sheriff: 3 tornadoes caused damage in Fillmore Co.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say three tornadoes touched down in southeast Minnesota causing structural damage, but no injuries.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says at least four farms sustained damage Monday when the twisters moved through the area. The Memorial Day storm dosed the Twin Cities and southern communities with between 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain.
The National Weather Service says more than 3 inches of rain fell in Rochester by early evening.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Police continue to investigate a car chase in Black River Falls
- Authorities investigating fatal Trempealeau County UTV crash
- Man hides in water barrel behind La Crosse restaurant to avoid arrest
- Child rescued from river in Rochester
- La Crescent looking for input on rebranding
- UW tuition freeze, DNR scientists up for key vote
- Cost of buying out flood-prone homes: $5B and rising
- 2 men arrested in deadly Waupaca County explosion
- Gundersen Global Partners' Ethiopia looking for volunteers
- Houston Texans star JJ Watt engaged to soccer's Kealia Ohai