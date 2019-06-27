Shanneon Grant named new Director of La Crosse Public Library
Former La Crosse Public Library employee re-hired
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The new Director for the La Crosse Public Library was officially announced on Wednesday.
Shanneon Grant was selected by the Library Board of Trustees after a meeting on Tuesday.
Grant served as the Director of the Sparta Free Library since 2017, and she previously worked at the La Crosse Public Library for 25 years in various roles.
Grant is set to take over as the library director on August 19, 2019.
