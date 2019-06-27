News

Shanneon Grant named new Director of La Crosse Public Library

Former La Crosse Public Library employee re-hired

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:58 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:58 PM CDT

Shanneon Grant named new director of La Crosse Public Library

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The new Director for the La Crosse Public Library was officially announced on Wednesday.

Shanneon Grant was selected by the Library Board of Trustees after a meeting on Tuesday.

Grant served as the Director of the Sparta Free Library since 2017, and she previously worked at the La Crosse Public Library for 25 years in various roles.

Grant is set to take over as the library director on August 19, 2019.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars