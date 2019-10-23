Shady Kate's and Kate's Pizza Amore restaurants close

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Shady Kate's and Kate's Pizza Amore in downtown La Crosse closed permanently.

Chef and owner of the restaurants, Kate Gerrard, left a note outside of both entrances thanking all of her customers and staff, explaining that running a restaurant business can be tough as the expenses to keep those restaurants became too much.

With a heavy heart, Kate gave her send off wishing everyone a happy and healthy future.

