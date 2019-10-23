News

Shady Kate's and Kate's Pizza Amore restaurants close

Two downtown La Crosse restaurants close

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 10:57 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:23 PM CDT

Shady Kate's and Kate's Pizza Amore restaurants close

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Shady Kate's and Kate's Pizza Amore in downtown La Crosse closed permanently.

Chef and owner of the restaurants, Kate Gerrard, left a note outside of both entrances thanking all of her customers and staff, explaining that running a restaurant business can be tough as the expenses to keep those restaurants became too much. 

With a heavy heart, Kate gave her send off wishing everyone a happy and healthy future.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars