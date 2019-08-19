Sex offender convicted in La Crosse County to be released from prison
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A sex offender who was convicted in La Crosse County will be released on Tuesday. Jeremy I. Wrencher, 23, pled guilty to third-degree sexual assault in April 2017.
Wrencher is 6 feet tall and weighs 153 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.
The La Crosse Police Department said Wrencher's expected release from prison is Aug. 20. His next address has not yet been identified, but people can search for the most up-to-date information by searching on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website.
Wrencher is no longer wanted by authorities. The Police Department said in a Facebook post that the notification is not intended to increase fear but to inform the public.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- On Your Side 8/18/19 - Cash for Care
- Day at the Lake gives first responders chance to bond with youth and each other
- Celebrate Family Fun Fair lets kids get in some fun before school year begins
- Kickoff to Kindergarten helps kids prepare for new school year
- Community members help organization buy special wheelchair for outdoor use
Latest News
- Two motorcyclists, dog injured in Vernon County crash
- Abraham will not seek police chief position, says other internal candidates will
- Sex offender convicted in La Crosse County to be released from prison
- Home builders invite community to see latest creations during Parade of Homes
- Celebrate Family Fun Fair lets kids get in some fun before school year begins
- Coulee Con brings gamers to La Crosse and brings gamers together
- Vikings top Seahawks 25-19 behind crisp preseason passing
- Nationals match team HR record with 8, rout Brewers 16-8
- Whitehall Football plans to tackle 2019 with new playbook
- Day at the Lake gives first responders chance to bond with youth and each other