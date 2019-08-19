Sex offender convicted in La Crosse County to be released from prison

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A sex offender who was convicted in La Crosse County will be released on Tuesday. Jeremy I. Wrencher, 23, pled guilty to third-degree sexual assault in April 2017.

Wrencher is 6 feet tall and weighs 153 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

The La Crosse Police Department said Wrencher's expected release from prison is Aug. 20. His next address has not yet been identified, but people can search for the most up-to-date information by searching on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website.

Wrencher is no longer wanted by authorities. The Police Department said in a Facebook post that the notification is not intended to increase fear but to inform the public.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.