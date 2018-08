Severe weather causes flooding and damage across area

Laura Ann

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Severe weather moved through the La Crosse area Monday night causing wind damage and flooding.

Several roads in La Crosse flooded, including Mormon Coulee Road on the south side, Losey Boulevard, Cass Street, Main and King Streets. Those roads typically flood after heavy rain.

The storms also toppled dozens of trees and some power lines in the Sparta and Tomah areas.

There was a tornado warning issued for parts of Monroe and Juneau County, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado did touch down.

The storm also knocked out power in some areas. Some communities impacted include La Crosse, Sparta, Coon Valley, Eau Claire and Blair.

Numerous roads in Vernon County are closed at this time: